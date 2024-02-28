Dunning allowed two runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two over two innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Diamondbacks.

Dunning allowed runs in each of his two innings and threw 40 pitches (28 in the second frame). "I got into trouble but worked out of certain situations, made some pitches when I needed to, but I just can't get myself into those positions to begin with," Dunning told Michael Reynolds of MLB.com. He also threw the new pitch he's been working on and induced a pop-out, after he spiked the same pitch during his Cactus League opener last Friday. He'd kept the pitch a mystery, but the Diamondbacks' Salt River Fields is equipped with Statcast, which indicated the pitch was a splitter. Unlike 2023, when the right-hander started in the Rangers' bullpen, Dunning is rotation bound in 2024.