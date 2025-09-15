Coulombe (shoulder) may be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News

Coulombe has been sidelined since Aug. 26 while dealing with left shoulder fatigue, but he now appears to be on the cusp of a return to the major-league roster. The 35-year-old has made two appearances with Double-A Frisco while on a minor-league rehab assignment, tossing two scoreless innings. Coulombe owns a 2.52 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 39.1 innings in 51 appearances between the Twins and Rangers this season, but he's struggled to a 7.56 ERA over 8.1 frames with Texas since joining the team at the trade deadline.