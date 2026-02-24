Jansen went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

Jansen pieced together a few strong at-bats during Monday's exhibition. He struck for a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to get his squad on the board, and he later drew a six-pitch walk in the top of the fourth. Jansen hit second in the batting order Monday after being slotted in as the No. 3 hitter in his spring debut Saturday, though this is likely a strategy to get him as many at-bats as possible early in spring training games.