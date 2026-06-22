Rangers' Danny Jansen: Resumes throwing Saturday

Jansen (forearm) was able to throw out to 60 feet Saturday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Saturday marked the first time that Jansen was able to do any throwing since landing on the 10-day injured list June 6 due to a right forearm strain. Jansen had already been hitting and catching bullpen sessions, so working his way through a throwing progression will be his main objective before the Rangers send him out on a rehab assignment. Kyle Higashioka has been serving as the Rangers' primary backstop while Jansen has been on the shelf.