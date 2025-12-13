Jansen signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Following a poor 2024 campaign, Jansen looked more like his usual self in '25, slashing .215/.321/.399 with 14 homers, 36 RBI and 38 runs scored across 337 regular-season plate appearances between Tampa Bay and Milwaukee. His return to form was enough to draw a multi-year commitment from Texas, where the 30-year-old will now compete with Kyle Higashioka for starting reps behind the plate.