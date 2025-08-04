Single-A Hickory placed Fitz-Gerald on its 7-day injured list July 8 due to a shoulder injury.

Per Mark Parker, Hickory's official scorer, Fitz-Gerald sustained the shoulder injury in a July 2 game against Kannapolis and was placed on the shelf just under a week later. A fifth-round pick in 2024, Fitz-Gerald was slashing .250/.442/.281 with three stolen bases in 43 plate appearances for Hickory upon receiving a promotion from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 18.