Duran started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Astros.

Duran struck out all four times and has endured a tough stretch over the last three weeks, going 2-for-24 (.083) across 13 games (29.6 strikeout percentage). He might normally start at third base against a lefty, but Duran was needed to cover first base for Jake Burger (quadriceps). Duran is batting .130 with a .395 OPS in 38 games for the Rangers.