Duran went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Duran belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning that erased the Rockies' early lead. He had a productive three-game set against Colorado, finishing the series 7-for-14 with three extra-base hits and eight RBI. For the season, the right-handed hitting Duran is slashing .295/.352/.488 with four home runs and 23 RBI over 41 games. He'll continue to fill in at shortstop with Corey Seager (back) on the 10-day injured list.