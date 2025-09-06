Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Moves to right field
Duran started in right field and went 3-for-5 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Astros.
Duran filled in for the injured Adolis Garcia (quadriceps) in right field. Since Garcia sustained the injury earlier this week, the Rangers have used Alejandro Osuna in right field against right-handers and Duran against a lefty. Duran's moved around the diamond for injured teammates the last few weeks; he's started games at first base, second base, shortstop and now right field.
