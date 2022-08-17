site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-ezequiel-duran-retreats-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 17, 2022
at
3:43 pm ET
•
1 min read
Duran isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland.
Duran snapped an eight-game hitting streak Tuesday against the Athletics by going 0-for-3 with a walk, and he'll head to the bench for the second time in the last three matchups a day later. Josh Smith is starting at the hot corner and batting eighth.
More News
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read