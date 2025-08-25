Duran is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

Duran will head to the bench for the series opener, but he had started in each of the last three contests and should be in store for an uptick in playing time after Marcus Semien (foot) was deactivated Saturday with a likely season-ending injury. Josh Smith will cover second base Monday, but if the Rangers prefer to use the versatile Smith in the outfield while Evan Carter (wrist) is on the shelf, Duran could have a fairly clear path to making regular starts at the keystone.