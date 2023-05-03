Duran went 3-for-4 with one double, one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Rangers fell behind 4-1, but took the lead for good with a sixth-inning two-run shot from Duran. With Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list, Duran is getting an extended look at shortstop. The 23-year-old is delivering for Texas with a slash line of .328/.357/.522.