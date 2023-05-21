Duran went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Rockies.

After contributing an RBI single to the Rangers' four-run first inning, Duran slugged a no-doubter to left field in the fifth off Fernando Abad for his seventh homer of the year. The 23-year-old has been inserted as the DH in two straight games with Corey Seager back at shortstop, and it looks like Bruce Bochy will try to keep Duran's bat in the lineup on an everyday basis -- a fairly easy decision for the manager considering Duran's .328/.366/.627 slash line in May.