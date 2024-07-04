site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Grant Anderson: Recalled from Triple-A
The Rangers recalled Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Anderson will provide the Rangers' bullpen with a fresh relief arm. The right-hander has been torched for 18 runs over 17 innings for Texas in 2024.
