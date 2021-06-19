Yang cleared waivers Saturday and was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.
No team claimed the lefty pitcher after he was designed for assignment Thursday. Despite his struggles, which are highlighted by a 5.59 ERA in 29 innings with a 19:15 K:BB ratio, Yang may find himself back in the Rangers' depth-deprived rotation or bullpen at some point this season.
