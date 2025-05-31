Leiter (4-2) picked up the win Friday against the Cardinals after allowing three hits and two walks in 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Although he fell one out shy of what could've been second quality start of the campaign, Leiter still matched a career high in punchouts and submitted his second scoreless outing of the year. The hard-throwing right-hander has issued multiple walks in seven straight appearances and fanned more than five just once during this span, but he's conceded three hits or fewer six times among his nine starts for the season. Leiter holds a steady 3.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 36:23 K:BB and .195 opponent batting average over 46.2 innings, and he's set to take the bump next week against the Rays.