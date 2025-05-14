Leiter (3-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Rockies after allowing one run on two hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Facing a paltry Rockies lineup, Leiter turned in his longest start of the season and certainly his finest since coming off the injured list. The 25-year-old right-hander had given up 12 runs over his last 13 innings (three starts) since returning from a finger issue, with Tuesday marking his first quality start in 2025. Leiter owns a 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB across 29 innings on the campaign, and he'll face a tough test in his next scheduled outing this weekend versus an improving Astros offense.