Leiter allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision Thursday versus the Rays.

Leiter has allowed three or fewer his in five of his last six outings, a stretch in which he's gone at least five innings in each start. Thursday's effort was the first time in that span that he's issued just one walk, and the solo shot he allowed to Junior Caminero was the lone run on his line. Limiting baserunners is always good to see, and that's helped Leiter find decent success lately, though he's earned just two wins over his last five starts. On the year, he has a 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 42:24 K:BB through 51.2 innings over 10 starts, but he's trending in the right direction. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at Minnesota next week.