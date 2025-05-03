Leiter (2-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Mariners.

Leiter was doing alright initially, but he started to falter when he allowed a solo shot to Cal Raleigh in the fourth inning. Raleigh added a grand slam in the fifth as the Mariners batted around, knocking Leiter from the game. Those were the first two homers the 25-year-old right-hander has allowed across four starts this season. He's failed to complete five innings in each of his last two outings following a stint on the injured list due to a blister on his right middle finger. He's now at a 4.58 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 17.2 innings this season. Leiter will have some ups and downs as a young pitcher finding his footing in the majors. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Boston.