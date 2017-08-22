Rangers' Joey Gallo: Lands on concussion DL

Gallo was placed on the concussion DL on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo suffered a nasal fracture as well as a concussion following his collision with Matt Bush (knee) over the weekend. He'll be eligible to return Aug. 29, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to rejoin the Rangers then. Phil Gosselin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move, while Drew Robinson should see the bulk of starts in left field during his absence.