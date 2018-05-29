Rangers' Joey Gallo: More lefties ahead

Gallo, who was rested Monday against a left-hander, will face southpaws Wednesday and Thursday. The slugger is hitting just .151 off southpaws this season and is 4-for-33 (.121) over the last 30-day stretch.

Manager Jeff Banister told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News that Monday's day off was more about giving Gallo a breather after he patrolled left field in back-to-back games over the weekend in which game-time temperatures were 94 degrees, but acknowledged his struggles against southpaws. "If we're going to get Joey a day off, it's going to be against a lefty," Banister said. "The effort level of playing the outfield [Sunday] and with the travel, we're going to get him appropriate time off. I've let him face lefties. He will face lefties." He'll be given a chance against lefties coming up this week.