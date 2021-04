King allowed two hits and struck out four over two scoreless innings in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Padres.

King was the second-best pitcher in the game following San Diego's Joe Musgrove, who no-hit the Rangers. It was King's third appearance of the season and first that lasted more than three outs. All of his appearances have been in the middle innings, and King has allowed four runs (one earned) and six hits while striking out five over four innings.