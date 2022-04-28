site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Added to paternity list
RotoWire Staff
The Rangers placed Heim on the paternity list Wednesday, the Dallas Morning News reports.
Heim has provided good value thus far and is getting ample opportunities while starter Mitch Garver gets playing time at DH as well. Sam Huff has been called up to replace Heim.
