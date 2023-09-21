Heim went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Wednesday's 15-5 win over Boston.

Heim was productive in two straight wins over Boston, hitting two doubles and a home run with five RBI on Tuesday and Wednesday. He's slumped overall since his return from the injured list Aug. 13 (.202 average, .619 OPS), but the catcher's bat has showed life of late. Heim is batting .273 (9-for-33) with three homers, three doubles, 13 RBI and six runs scored over the last nine games.