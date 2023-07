Heim moved up a spot in the order and went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Heim, who normally bats sixth, was moved to the five-hole as part of the adjustment to cover for the unavailable Adolis Garcia (hand). The catcher has knocked in 10 runs over eight games since the All-Star break, going 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Heim is second on the Rangers with 69 RBI and leads all catchers in the category.