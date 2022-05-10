Heim batted cleanup and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Yankees.

This was the second time in three games Heim batted fourth, both times coming against left-handers. He's the team's surprising leader in slugging (.634), but It's unclear if this most recent placement in the order is permanent. It could be the result of a condensed three games in a 30-hour stretch, during which manager Chris Woodward gave others a breather. What is known is that Heim is 7-for-13 with a 1.077 slugging percentage against southpaws to start the season.