Heim went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Twins.

With the Rangers trailing by one in the seventh frame, Heim stepped up to the plate with two outs and evened the score with a long ball against Hansel Robles. The Rangers eventually pulled ahead with an extra innings victory in the 10th. Across 12 games, the 25-year-old backstop has hit two homers while batting .125/.182/.325.