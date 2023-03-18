Heim went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's spring game against Milwaukee.
The homer was Heim's second Cactus League blast. Heim, who started at catcher Friday, is expected to share the job with Mitch Garver in 2023. Garver, who is coming back from forearm surgery, is expected to serve as the primary designated hitter, which means Heim could approach or surpass the career-high 450 plate appearances made in 2022. Whether he can sustain production over the course of a long season remains an issue. Heim batted .181/.279/.311 following the All-Star break after a productive first half.