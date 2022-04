Heim went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, five RBI, and three runs scored in a 10-5 win Thursday over the Angels.

Heim hit a second-inning grand slam and a fourth-inning RBI single off Shohei Ohtani. He also singled and scored in the fifth. It was the first career five-RBI game in the 27-year-old's big-league career. Heim and Mitch Garver have each started three games at catcher for the Rangers so far in 2022.