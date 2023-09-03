Heim took batting practice from the right side of the plate Sunday and has been cleared to make starts against left-handed pitching, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

When he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Aug. 13, Heim had been limited to batting from the left side of the plate since he hadn't fully healed from a strained wrist tendon. Three weeks later, the switch-hitting Heim looks like he'll now have the platoon advantage in each of his plate appearances as the regular season winds down. Heim will hit from the left side of the plate to start Sunday's contest while he starts at catcher and bat sixth with the Rangers opposing Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda.