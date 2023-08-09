Heim (wrist) could be activated from the 10-day injured list early on in the Rangers' upcoming homestand, which begins Aug. 14, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heim will face live pitching for the second day in a row Wednesday and looks to be progressing ahead of schedule as he works his way back from a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. The injury has sidelined Heim since late July. The switch-hitting catcher is in line to bat only left-handed initially upon his return in order to protect his wrist.