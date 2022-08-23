site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Day off Tuesday
Heim is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rockies.
Heim is in an 0-for-11 skid and is hitting .170 in 17 games this month. Meibrys Viloria will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
