Heim went 1-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-6 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Heim plated two runs in the top half of the 12th inning to give the Rangers a lead they held in the bottom half of the frame. The catcher maintains serviceable fantasy production with a slash of .250/.307/.457 along with seven home runs and 22 RBI over 42 games.