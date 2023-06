Heim went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Heim hit the second of back-to-back home runs in the second inning, and his run was the game-winning score. The young catcher burnished his All-Star resume with his eighth home run and 48th RBI. MLB.com released the All-Star Ballot standings last week, and Heim was second among catchers behind the Orioles' Adley Rutschman.