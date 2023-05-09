site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Delivers winning run
RotoWire Staff
Heim went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's 2-1 win over Seattle.
Heim plated the game-winning run as part of the Rangers' two-run uprising in the seventh inning. He ranks third on the team and 11th overall with 27 RBI.
