Heim went 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-8 win over Oakland.

Heim got started early with an RBI double and a run scored in the first inning. He later crossed home in the fifth and sixth frames. It was his first multi-hit game since knocking two doubles against the Mariners on July 14. Heim improved his slash line to .270/.326/.477 with 26 extra-base hits and 39 runs scored through 264 plate appearances.