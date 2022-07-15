Heim went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and run scored in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Heim, who started the last two games after missing Tuesday's game due to illness, knocked in the second of three runs the Rangers plated in the bottom of the first inning. The RBI gives him 32 over 67 games, tying the career high set in 2021 over 82 games. Heim is poised to establish new career highs in several categories, as he will serve as the primary backstop the rest of the season. The Buffalo-native is slashing .267/.320/.480 over 241 plate appearances.