Heim went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in a 7-4 win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Heim had a productive night at the plate, rapping out a couple of doubles to give him 18 on the season. Heim's performance could be a sign that he is about to come out of a terrible August slump which had seen him slash .074/.242/.185 over 27 at-bats this month entering Saturday's game. The 27-year-old catcher is still in the midst of a productive season and has a 2.7 WAR according to Baseball-Reference.