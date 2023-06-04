Heim went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Mariners.

Heim opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning and closed out the Rangers' offense with a three-run blast in the sixth. The catcher is hot with four multi-hit efforts and 13 RBI during his active eight-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 12-for-30 (.400). He's up to an excellent .293/.345/.478 slash line with seven homers, 46 RBI, 31 runs scored, 13 doubles and two stolen bases through 50 contests overall.