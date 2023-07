Heim went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory against the Guardians.

Heim already had three RBI before capping off his night with an eighth-inning homer. The breakout catcher has belted six long balls over his last 20 games, giving him 13 this season. He's slashing a robust .287/.342/.490 with 62 RBI and 34 extra-base hits through 322 plate appearances.