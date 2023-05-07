Heim went 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Angels.

Heim continues to perform as one of the best-hitting catchers in MLB. He ranks second at the position in RBI (26), average (.305) and slugging (.568), and fourth in OBP (.374). The 27-year-old backstop is expected to serve as the team's primary catcher until Mitch Garver (knee) becomes available -- Texas manager Bruce Bochy recently targeted a May 23 return -- and likely remain in the role going forward, given Garver's injury history and the team's desire to sustain his availability for the rest of the season.