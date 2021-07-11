Heim went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 8-4 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Heim's RBI-single in the eighth propelled the game into extra innings, and his 10th-inning run-producing single forced the game into an 11th inning. Heim has hit well in the absence of Jose Trevino (forearm). The 26-year-old backstop is batting .297 (11-for-37) with four extra-base hits, seven RBI and three runs scored over the last 10 games. He's performed so well that he was recently promoted to the fifth in the order.