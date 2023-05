Heim went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over Baltimore.

Heim returned to the lineup following a two-day respite. The catcher entered Saturday's game on a 1-for-23 stretch, but the time off appears to be what was needed. He fell off in the second half of 2022 after a strong start, and the Rangers are expected to take steps to prevent a similar situation this season.