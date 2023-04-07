site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Gets Friday off
Heim is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Cubs.
Heim will take a seat Friday as the Rangers travel to Chicago. Mitch Garver will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series opener.
