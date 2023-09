Heim went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Heim homered in the third inning, giving him RBI in four straight contests. He went 6-for-18 with two home runs and eight RBI during the four-game sweep of Toronto. Heim's wrist injury has hurt his production, but his performance against the Blue Jays is an encouraging sign. The injury has not impacted his playing time; however, as he's started at catcher for 11 of 13 games during the month of September,