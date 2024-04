Heim went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

Heim took Alex Wood deep in the second inning for his first home run of the year. It also happened to be the first home run the Rangers had hit against a lefty this season. Heim has had a sluggish start so far, hitting .237/.237/.368 with just three extra-base hits and five RBI in 38 plate appearances.