site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-jonah-heim-heads-to-bench-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Heads to bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heim isn't starting Friday against the Angels.
Heim has now began three of Texas' last four games in the dugout in favor of Kevin Plawecki and Sam Huff. Huff will get the nod to start behind the dish and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read