Heim went 0-for-3 with a walk in his return from the injured list Sunday against the Giants.

Heim made his return to the lineup after missing a little over two weeks with a strained left wrist tendon. The 2023 All-Star will look to continue his breakout campaign and help the Rangers capture their first division title since 2016. He's currently slashing .278/.336/.474 and will push Mitch Garver to a backup role once again.