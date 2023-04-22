Heim went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.
Heim was part of a four-run outburst in the first inning, but starter Jon Gray gave it all back, and Texas dropped the first game of the series. It was the second straight at-bat with a three-run home run for Heim, who finished off Thursday's win over the Royals with a ninth-inning homer. He has four homers and 14 RBI through 14 games. With news that Mitch Garver (knee) will need at least another month, Heim will continue on as the primary catcher. He thrived last season in the role until slumping after July when he reached a career high in plate appearances.