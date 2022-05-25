Heim started at catcher and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Angels.

Heim swatted his fifth homer in the eighth inning, giving the Rangers their first run. After a hot start to the season, Heim has scuffled since. His fourth-inning single ended a hitless run of 12 consecutive at-bats, and the catcher is 8-for-41 (.195) over the last 12 games after batting .356 over the first 16 contests. For now, he'll serve as the primary catcher while Mitch Garver is limited to DH duties. Sam Huff lurks on the bench and could emerge with more opportunities if Heim continues to slump.